Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the WrestleDream 2024 pay-view event, which means his full-time career as a professional wrestler has come to an end.

The American Dragon has previously said that he will have to undergo surgery on his neck before the end of the year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Danielson will be getting an MRI in the very near future. A previous MRI showed damage all through his neck.

The hope is that he won’t need surgery and can heal with stem cell treatment. If the latter isn’t possible, he will undergo surgery.

The report states, “What happens next depends on if the level of damage is the same as it was or if it has worsened, and if not, by how much. The hope is that he won’t need surgery and can heal up strong enough with stem cell treatment therapy. But if not, he’ll have to undergo surgery. If or when he can return to the ring depends on how well all of this goes.”