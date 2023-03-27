Bryan Danielson talks about his old WWE rival, The Miz.

The American Dragon discussed the A-lister during a recent interview with Cameron Hawkins on the South Kongress Podcast. At one point Danielson was asked if he thinks working with The Miz these days is seen as a demotion. Danielson, who had a number of feuds with the former Real World star, not only shoots down that idea but states that talents can really get elevated into superstardom by working with him.

As much as I dislike him as a human being, Miz really helped me and gave me a good story point and launching pad in WWE. Everything is how you take it, how it plays out. I don’t think (it’s a demotion), no. If it gives you an opportunity to show people what you can do, it’s a great starting point because at the very least, the fans dislike The Miz. If you can go in, and you’re good enough, if you go in there and have a great program with him, it’s a great launching pad.

Danielson and The Miz’s most famous standoff came on an old episode of Talking Smack. a promo that many have called one of the best in WWE history. You can check it out below.

Danielson has not been seen in AEW since he lost a 60-Minute Iron Man match to MJF at Revolution.

