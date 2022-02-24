AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently joined the Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his desire to compete in the grueling G1 Climax tournament held by NJPW every year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Still hoping to compete in the G1 Climax for NJPW:

“I don’t have that [bucket list]. I really wanna do a G1, right, for New Japan. Other than that, I don’t really have that in a sense of ‘Oh I wanna do this or I wanna do that’. When I was forced to retire, what it really made me think is I don’t wanna take any of this for granted. I don’t want to go out there and just go through the motions. We’re all putting ourselves out there for injury. Our careers could be ended on any night. I didn’t know before I was forced to retire that the last match I had before that was gonna be my last match.”

On his love for wrestling:

“I’ve been going to church for most of my life. Wrestling or being out in nature, but especially like wrestling, when the blood’s coming down, there’s something that just makes you feel so alive. I’ve never felt God in church the way that I do like in a wrestling ring or when I’m on a hike with my daughter. I’m not doing it to have the best match. I’m almost chasing that feeling of doing what you’re supposed to be doing.”

