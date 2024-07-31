Bryan Danielson has accomplished a lot in his prestigious pro-wrestling career, but he’s still aiming to add another accolade to the list.

The American Dragon spoke with Sports Illustrated about his desire to compete in NJPW’s G1 Climax. The grueling tournament takes place over the summer, with matches happening in round-robin style. The winner receives a shot at the world championship in the main event of NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom. Danielson states that he asked Gedo if he could do it this year, but it didn’t pan out.

Over the winter, I told Gedo, the booker in New Japan, ‘I would love to do the G1 this year!’ I’d just wrestled Zack Sabre in Japan [in February]. I was so excited. It all happened in the heat of the moment. I would like to think it would be possible. I don’t limit possibilities in my mind. But it seems unlikely.

The 2024 Owen Hart tournament winner later admitted that his neck health wasn’t too good, and that if he doesn’t ever get to do the G1 Climax it’ll be okay.

My neck isn’t doing real great right now. So there’s my health. But even if Tony [Khan] freed me up for the entire summer and said, ‘Go do the G1,’ I wouldn’t want to leave my wife and kids for that long. I don’t think my wife would think it was good for my health, either. I’ve always wanted to do the G1. I don’t know if that’s going to be in the cards for me, and that’s OK.

Danielson will be challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.