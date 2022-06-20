As noted AEW superstar Bryan Danielson has been out of action dealing with an injury and has been unable to compete on recent episodes of AEW programming because of it. Now a new report states that the American Dragon’s status for the June 26th Forbidden Door pay-per-view is up in the air.

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW has yet to clear Danielson for the highly-anticipated event, where the plan was for him to wrestle top British talent Zack Sabre Jr., a dream match that fans have been clamoring for ever since Danielson returned to wrestling in 2018.

Sabre did call out Danielson following NJPW’s Dominion pay-per-view last weekend, so it does seem that the two promotions are going to deliver on the bout at some point. It is believed that if the matchup doesn’t happen at Forbidden Door it will most likely take place on an episode of AEW television.

As of this writing the matchup is not listed on the Forbidden Door card, as AEW doesn’t wish to advertise something that may not happen. Stay tuned.