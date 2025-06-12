Bryan Danielson appeared on Seattle’s ABC affiliate KOMO earlier today to hype AEW’s upcoming return to the city later this month.

The wrestling veteran, originally from Aberdeen, WA, reflected on his roots in the state, noting both of his parents also grew up in Washington. Though he’s wrestled all over the globe, Danielson shared that his journey into wrestling began in first grade—not because of his parents, who weren’t fans, but thanks to a school friend who brought over a wrestling magazine. That moment lit a fire in him, with Danielson recalling how captivated he was by the larger-than-life personas who looked like real-life superheroes.

Now 44, Danielson said it’s been rewarding to watch a new generation of talent emerge, especially on the independent scene. He gave a nod to Seattle-based Defy Wrestling as one of the standout promotions.

Danielson promoted AEW’s return to Seattle on June 21 and June 25, saying the energy at live shows is unmatched. He touted AEW as the home of the world’s best wrestlers, promising nonstop action from beginning to end. He specifically name-dropped Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland—who had just gone over 30 minutes the night before at AEW Summer Blockbuster—as well as Kenny Omega and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

When asked how AEW has changed the wrestling landscape, Danielson described it as a more action-focused product. He said if someone hadn’t watched wrestling in 20 years and tuned into AEW today, they’d likely be amazed at how far things have evolved.

As for what he hopes young fans take away from an AEW show, Danielson got personal, sharing a childhood memory of attending a WWE event with his family where they saw Rick Rude face The Ultimate Warrior. He recalled it as a special moment they all shared—particularly one hilarious memory his late father would often retell involving Warrior pulling down Rude’s trunks. Danielson joked that it was also the first time his sister saw a man’s bare ass.

He now brings his own children to AEW events when they’re nearby. His daughter Birdie recently told him the last show they attended was “the best day of her life.” Meanwhile, his young son is already showing an interest in becoming a wrestler—though Danielson joked he’s had to ask him to stop wrestling at home because of his own bad neck. His daughter, on the other hand, has zero interest in following the same path.

