When the cameras stopped rolling for TBS, the action continued inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Following the special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on October 2, AEW President Tony Khan came out and got on the microphone for a post-show speech to the crowd.

After the boss-man of AEW thanked fans for five great years, he handed the microphone off to the AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson for a post-show promo.

“The American Dragon” spoke about giving up a lifetime job that he had in WWE to come to AEW and add to his legacy by helping get the new company off the ground for the fans of pro wrestling as a whole.

“First of all, I’d like to thank Tony Khan,” Danielson said. “Without him, AEW wouldn’t be here. You wouldn’t have an alternative. It is better that AEW exists for the wrestlers, for the production people, and for professional wrestling fans. I first wrestled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 23 years ago. I don’t know if you guys remember, but you were the crowd that made me into a WrestleMania main eventer [laughs]. So I just wanted to say thank you, Pittsburgh.”

Danielson continued, “Last but certainly not least, I want to thank all the men and women in the back because they’re the ones who made this place so great that I had a lifetime job at WWE, and I chose to come here because there were the best wrestlers in the world, the best fans in the world, and this is the best wrestling company in the world. Next week, check out WrestleDream because at WrestleDream, in Tacoma, Washington, I am gonna kick Jon Moxley’s f**king head in.”

Check out the post-show digital exclusive moment with Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson from the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)