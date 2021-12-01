Bryan Danielson recently appeared on the “Casual Conversations with The Classic” podcast and talked about the lack of AEW merchandise he has. Danielson noted that he made the decision himself to come to the ring in a white t-shirt as we’ve seen since his debut in September.

“So AEW came up with a very nice ‘The American Dragon Is Back’ t-shirt,” Danielson revealed. “I think one of the things that has confused their merchandising people, and also confused the WWE merchandising people, is that I don’t wanna sell people things. So it’s a choice. It also makes my life simpler in the sense of I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to wear to tv right now. So it’s a white shirt and some joggers. There’s Steve Jobs who was infamous for, he would just do the black turtleneck and he didn’t have to worry. I don’t wanna waste my time thinking about what I’m going to wear.

“Anyways, there’s a certain aspect of that but part of my service is this idea of how do we benefit the planet and all that kind of stuff. One of the things that is hard for me is ‘okay, if I’m trying to sell people stuff, am I actually trying to help the issues that are facing the world today, especially from a climate/environment perspective?’ There are some places that need stuff, so it’s like when you say consume less it’s like ‘what about the people in the forest countries of the world? What about the bottom one billion?’ I’m not telling them to consume less. But I also don’t want to be pushing people to consume more. I don’t want to say ‘hey, buy my shirt!’ unless purchasing the shirt does more good than harm.”

Danielson is currently facing The Dark Order on his way to a title match with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. He will wrestle Alan Angels on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

