During a recent interview with METRO UK AEW superstar Bryan Danielson spoke about WWE’s Sami Zayn, and what he thinks about Zayn’s current feud with Johnny Knoxville going into WrestleMania 38. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks Sami Zayn’s feud with Johnny Knoxville is interesting:

“So, from a performer aspect, everything’s interesting, right? I obviously don’t wanna speak for him but I think the interesting thing is to create any sort of depth. Anything – whether it’s funny, like the Team Hell No stuff – We were able to create an interesting level of depth, at least to me. ‘What are these two characters’ relationships?’ And the relationship evolves and all of that stuff.”

Says that Zayn really likes things he can sink his teeth into:

“I think Sami, when he and I have talked about, he likes things that he can really sink his teeth into. Whether that’s a proverbial five-star match or whether that’s being a conspiracy theorist, he just wants something to sink his teeth into, almost like an actor assuming different roles. So, yeah, part of that is also appealing to me as far as the idea of, just give me something I can really pursue and love.”