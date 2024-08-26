Following the massive AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in London, England, new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson spoke about his family, including his wife Brie Danielson, his daughter Birdie, son Baby Boy Danielson and others, watching him defeat Swerve Strickland in the career vs. title main event.

“I feel pretty great,” Danielson said after the match. “People ask me all the time what my favorite moment is in wrestling. I can never give them one answer because I’ve loved all of it. This is the first time [daughter Birdie] remembers seeing me wrestle live. This is the first time my son has seen me wrestle live. Without a doubt, that was my favorite moment in my entire career.”

Danielson also teased an announcement about his future coming on the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night, August 28.

“I haven’t thought about my future at all past tonight,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll be there in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday, and we’ll figure it out between now and then. I’m sure I’ll have an announcement then.”

For the complete AEW All In: London 2024 post-show press conference, check out the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.