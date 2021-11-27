AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently appeared on the Casual Conversations podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on the promotion’s current world champion, Adam Page, and how he would feel about a potential feud/partnership with CM Punk. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on “Hangman” Adam Page:

“I think Hangman Page is awesome. I think you know there’s when people connect like that with a crowd. It becomes magic, that’s what you want. I think one of the cool things about Hangman Page is that he’s not somebody you know like for example Kenny Omega had a name coming in. The previous champions you know what i mean, you look at Jericho, Moxley, and Kenny and although Kenny wasn’t in WWE but he had made a huge name for himself in Japan and all kinds of stuff. Hangman didn’t have that big of a name. I see him as an AEW homegrown star. You know it’s cool when I’m on a show and when he came out and won the ladder match. CM Punk and I were on the same show, the loudest reaction of the show was Hangman Adam Page. To me that’s super cool, that speaks volumes to how he’s been able to progress. Also that speaks volumes of AEW. They put him in a position where they trust somebody being the AEW World Champion, It’s a big thing. Now, am I a bit disappointed … yes, and part of that is kinda a story, like I mentioned it last week on Dynamite that it wasn’t Kenny Omega standing across from me. Realistically, I’m thrilled that it’s Hangman and I also feel like at some point Kenny and I are going to get a chance to do it again.”

On potentially tagging and feuding with CM Punk:

“Yeah I mean, I think both of those are really exciting to me. You also mentioned 2 teams that I would love to do a serious program with not just a one-off thing. Who better to team with than Punk, although you know I always thought and said this even when I was in WWE, it felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a Wrestlemania match together and then it never happened. It felt like man it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this Wrestlemania match against each other and it never happened. But now given the time of how long it’s been since we’ve been in a ring against each other or even as a tag-team, like now I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big and big in a different way. That’s something I look forward to, I also like the idea of us battling each other over who the real best in the world is, I think that sounds like a lot of fun.”

On the t-shirt AEW came up with for him:

“So AEW came up with a very nice American Dragon Is Back t-shirt. I think one of the things that has confused their merchandising people and also confused the WWE merchandising people is that I don’t wanna sell people things. So it’s a choice and it also makes my life simpler in the sense of like I don’t have to worry what I’m going to wear to tv right so a white shirt and some joggers. There’s Steve Jobs who was infamous for he would just do the black turtleneck and he didn’t have to worry. I don’t wanna waste my time thinking about what I’m going to wear. Anyways, there’s a certain aspect of that but part of my service is this idea of how we can benefit the planet and all that kind of stuff. One of the things that is hard for me is to sell people stuff.”