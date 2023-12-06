Bryan Danielson talks the expansion of his Blackpool Combat Club group in AEW.

The top company star spoke about the faction during a recent interview with DAZN, where he hyped the ongoing Continental Classic tournament that he is actively competing in. When asked who he would like to add to the group Danielson named former Olympic boxer and current AEW star Anthony Ogogo as a prime candidate, along with current FTW Champion HOOK.

Anthony Ogogo. That’s a really interesting fit with his boxing background and he’s as tough as nails. Another interesting one is Hook. He’s got beef with Wheeler Yuta right now but sometimes those beefs lead to respect.

There was a fear that Danielson got injured again during last night’s AEW Collision tapings, but it was all apart of a storyline. You can read about that here.