Bryan Danielson is excited for the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match, which will headline tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Tonight’s big match will feature Eddie Kingston vs. “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho, with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a shark cage. Danielson commented on the match and said he’s planning to kick both of their heads in when he returns to action.

“One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite,” Danielson wrote.

Danielson has been on the shelf with an undisclosed injury since the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May, which saw he, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, and Kingston team up to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarchy In The Arena bout. You can click here for the latest report on why Danielson is out of action, how his condition changed, and more.

