Bryan Danielson has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that Danielson will address his future on this week’s Dynamite, specifically his status for the Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts events.

“American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week’s #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite,” Khan wrote.

Danielson has been on the shelf with an injury since the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May, which saw he, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz team up to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarchy In The Arena bout. It was reported in early June that Danielson did not suffer a concussion, but he would still be out if action for 1-2 weeks after suffering some sort of injury at Double Or Nothing. It was also said that Danielson was “banged up” in the Anarchy match, but that he was expected back for Forbidden Door, if not sooner.

Danielson was expected to face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, but there’s no word on if it will still happen.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago. The Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and the winner of Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii at New Japan World on June 21

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho

American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week’s #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you Wednesday

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite pic.twitter.com/cXrWxP47ga — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 20, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.