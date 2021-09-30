Bryan Danielson will make his AEW Rampage debut this Friday night when he wrestles Nick Jackson.

Also added to the Rampage line-up is a Triple Threat with Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill.

Previously announced for Rampage was Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Rampage is being taped tonight at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Stay tuned for spoilers.

