Bryan Danielson will make his AEW Rampage debut this Friday night when he wrestles Nick Jackson.
Also added to the Rampage line-up is a Triple Threat with Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill.
Previously announced for Rampage was Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.
Rampage is being taped tonight at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Stay tuned for spoilers.
