When the cameras stopped rolling on TBS on Tuesday night, the AEW action continued inside the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Once the special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show went off the air, Bryan Danielson cut a quick post-show promo for his hometown fans, and was joined by AEW President Tony Khan at the top of the entrance area.

“The American Dragon” thanked the Spokane crowd and sent a message to Jon Moxley, asking the crowd if they want to see him “kick his f**king head in” at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday in Tacoma, WA.

After a loud “Yes! Yes! Yes!” chant, Khan joined Danielson on stage and thanked everyone for the respect they showed the AEW World Champion during the show. AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts then brought up it being Khan’s birthday and led the crowd in singing the “Happy Birthday” song.

AEW has released the footage of some of these post-show happenings, which you can view via the YouTube player embedded below.