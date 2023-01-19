AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite.
Bryan Danielson, fresh off his victory over Bandido on this evening’s show, will be taking on ROH Six-Man tag champion Brian Cage. Shortly after the match was announced Cage was cutting a promo when AEW world champion MJF approached the Machine, and handed him an envelope of cash, then asked him to break Danielson’s arm. Check out that segment below.
.@The_MJF has a deal for @briancagegmsi & @PrinceKingNana
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/AmEbDQOKx3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/25 DYNAMITE:
-Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage