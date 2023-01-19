AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson, fresh off his victory over Bandido on this evening’s show, will be taking on ROH Six-Man tag champion Brian Cage. Shortly after the match was announced Cage was cutting a promo when AEW world champion MJF approached the Machine, and handed him an envelope of cash, then asked him to break Danielson’s arm. Check out that segment below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/25 DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage