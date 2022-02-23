AEW has announced on Twitter that top superstar Bryan Danielson will be taking on Daniel Garcia in singles-action on tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. The promotion also teases that the American Dragon may respond to Jon Moxley following their interaction the week before.

.@BryanDanielson, aiming to test the best, has challenged @GarciaWrestling, on a winning streak in AEW + the 2022 BOLA Winner, to go 1-on-1 tonight! Will Garcia bring the violence Bryan craves? Will Bryan respond to @JonMoxley? Find out TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZfcVKRqUr1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (featuring John Silver and Alex Reynolds, 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends)