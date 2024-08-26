– Tickets for the first-ever AEW show “Down Under”, AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, go on-sale starting on September 13, 2024 at 10am AEST at TicketEK.com.

– As far as this year’s Grand Slam Week, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship is scheduled to headline the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in 2024. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

– “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi, formerly known as “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal in WWE, surfaced on social media on Sunday evening to comment on the outcome of the FTW Championship showdown between HOOK and “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho at AEW All In: London 2024. “Congrats kid,” Dhesi wrote via X as a reply to the post from the official AEW account. His post included the cryptic “eyes” emoji. Make of that what you will.

