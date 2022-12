AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS, which includes a TNT title match and match 6 of the best of 7 series between The Elite and Death Triangle. Check it out below.

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Falls Count Anywhere Match 6 of the Best of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-2)