AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which is the promotion’s go-home show before their Full Gear pay per view. Check out the matchups below.
-Contract signing between Adam “Hangman” Page and AEW world champion Kenny Omega
-Bryan Danielson versus Rocky Romero
-Lio Rush/Dante Martin versus Matt Sydal/Lee Moriarty
-PAC versus Dax Harwood
-Britt Baker/Jamie Hayter/Rebel versus Tay Conti/Anna Jay/Thunder Rosa
