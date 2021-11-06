AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which is the promotion’s go-home show before their Full Gear pay per view. Check out the matchups below.

-Contract signing between Adam “Hangman” Page and AEW world champion Kenny Omega

-Bryan Danielson versus Rocky Romero

-Lio Rush/Dante Martin versus Matt Sydal/Lee Moriarty

-PAC versus Dax Harwood

-Britt Baker/Jamie Hayter/Rebel versus Tay Conti/Anna Jay/Thunder Rosa