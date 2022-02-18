Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured a singles contest between top superstar Bryan Danielson and rising star Lee Moriarty, a match the American Dragon ended up winning despite Moriarty’s best efforts.

Today Danielson has taken to Twitter to ask Moriarty if he would be interested in joining his dojo that he pitched with Jon Moxley. He also responded to a fan’s sign at Dynamite that said he cried at the end of the film, “Ole Yeller.” His full tweet reads:

“Quick question for: Was @theLeeMoriarty impressive enough last night to earn a spot in the hypothetical #DanielsonDojo? Also, I did not cry at the end of Old Yeller. I did cry, however, when endangered sea turtles were burned alive to cleanup the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Check out the tweet below.