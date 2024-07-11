The main event of AEW All In has been determined.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened up with the finals of the Owen Hart tournament matchup between Bryan Danielson and Adam Page, with the winner challenging Swerve Strickland for the world championship at All In, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After a wild back and forth matchup, Danielson managed to pick up the win after cradling Page, who had a choke-hold trapped in. It will now be Swerve defending the world title against The American Dragon at the promotion’s biggest event of the year.

BRYAN DANIELSON WAS WON THE OWEN CUP!!!

UPDATED ALL IN LINEUP:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May or Willow Nightingale