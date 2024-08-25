Bryan Danielson is finally AEW World Champion.

The American Dragon defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event of today’s AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Danielson won by submission in an excellent match. Afterward, his daughter Birdie and his wife Brie celebrated in the ring with him.

This ends Swerve’s run at 126 days. Full results to All In can be found here.