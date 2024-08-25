Bryan Danielson is finally AEW World Champion.
The American Dragon defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event of today’s AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Danielson won by submission in an excellent match. Afterward, his daughter Birdie and his wife Brie celebrated in the ring with him.
YES! YES! YES! #ANDNEW #AEW World Champion!
The "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/RSEb4Abo5A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
This ends Swerve’s run at 126 days. Full results to All In can be found here.