AEW took to social media earlier today to announce that this Saturday’s episode of Collision will air on TBS instead of its usual home on TNT. The show will also be available to stream live on Max.

TNT is scheduled to broadcast Avengers: Infinity War during Collision’s regular timeslot.

🚨PROGRAMMING NOTE!

Saturday Night #AEWCollision returns to its normal time at 8pm ET/7pm CT

but on a different network: Collision this Saturday is

LIVE on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax THIS Saturday, May 3! pic.twitter.com/vZAXDJbwl9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2025

Bryan Danielson wrestled his final match at AEW WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley.

In the months leading up to his retirement, Danielson battled through a serious neck injury. At AEW All In 2024, he put his career on the line against Swerve Strickland, winning the AEW World Title and extending his in-ring career by a few more months before ultimately falling to Moxley.

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Danielson reflected on the end of his career. He said,

“I have no inclination right now, and no desire to wrestle. Looking back, I actually see it as a blessing,” he said. “The six months leading up to my last match were incredibly difficult, and my neck was in terrible shape. There were things I physically couldn’t do anymore. By the time my final match against Moxley came around, I was ready. That’s a good place to be. When I was forced to retire the first time in WWE back in 2016, I didn’t want to. I kept fighting, both internally and outwardly, to return. Now, I’m at peace with it. And honestly, if I hadn’t been hurting so badly those last six months, I don’t know if I would feel this way.”

When asked about a possible appearance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London, Danielson responded with the following,

“I’d say there’s a 95% chance I won’t be there. But if, say, there’s a big main event and someone gets hurt, and Tony [Khan] says, ‘Hey Bryan, we need you for this,’ then yeah, there’s something I could do. I just have to be careful. It’s one of those situations where you can work around it, but you can’t do it all the time.”

Toni Storm made it clear that she believes she’s a far superior champion compared to Mercedes Mone.

In AEW’s women’s division, Mercedes currently holds the TBS Championship, while Storm reigns as the AEW Women’s World Champion. Mone is also slated to compete in the Owen Hart Cup finals, where a victory would earn her a shot at Storm’s title at AEW All In 2025.

During a recent interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” Storm was asked who she thought was the better champion between herself and Mone. She said,

“Obviously, I am a better champion — not just compared to Mercedes, but compared to any champion. That shouldn’t even be a question. You already know the answer to that.”