A major stipulation has been added to the main event of the AEW All In pay-per-view.
Bryan Danielson has put his career on the line in his world title matchup against Swerve Strickland at the event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The American Dragon broke the news on this evening’s Dynamite, telling Swerve that if he doesn’t win at All In he’ll never wrestle again.
TITLE vs CAREER at #AEWAllIn?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/pn5kHZdswT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN:
Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW World Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker
AEW TNT Championship Match:
Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW American (International) Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay