A major stipulation has been added to the main event of the AEW All In pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson has put his career on the line in his world title matchup against Swerve Strickland at the event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The American Dragon broke the news on this evening’s Dynamite, telling Swerve that if he doesn’t win at All In he’ll never wrestle again.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN:

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay