Former Wrestling Open Champion Bryce Donovan has left WWE’s ID developmental initiative and EVOLVE Wrestling after close to a year with the company. Donovan, who was part of WWE’s first ID class unveiled in November 2024, announced his departure on social media in mid-October 2025, thanking those he worked with and hinting that his next move isn’t decided yet.

Donovan’s message struck a friendly, down-to-earth note. He looked back on the experience with appreciation while making it clear he’s weighing his options. He also singled out Sean “X-Pac” Waltman for guidance, a nod to the kind of coaching WWE offers prospects: hands-on, practical, and informed by long experience in and out of the ring.

Like many performers stepping into new arenas, Donovan's next chapter could test how well he reads the moment, when to push forward, when to hold back, and when to take the leap.

It’s a mindset that was already visible in his final EVOLVE appearance on the 15th October, held the night before his exit became public. This match saw Donovan challenge Jackson Drake for the EVOLVE Championship. He didn’t take the title, but the spot was meaningful, one more chance to test himself on a visible stage. That same card delivered other shakeups, including Kendal Grey defeating Kali Armstrong to win the EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

During his stint in WWE ID, Donovan showed steady progress. He entered the inaugural WWE ID Men’s Championship tournament and reached the quarterfinals, where he fell to eventual winner Cappuccino Jones. The run wasn’t a crowning moment, but it was a useful time: reps against strong opponents, a bigger audience, and the kind of pacing and ring craft that come from regular TV-style matches.

His exit lands amid a broader round of changes across WWE’s developmental ranks. In recent days, multiple names have moved on from the ID program and beyond it. Fellow prospects Kylie Rae and Zara Zakher have also departed, and the churn has extended to recognizable figures such as former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and EVOLVE General Manager Stevie Turner. Taken together, it looks like WWE is tightening and rebalancing its pipeline, whether for strategy, budget, or both.

For the wider scene, these shifts create opportunity. A wave of trained, camera-ready wrestlers hitting free agency tends to energize independent promotions. Bookers get fresh matchups. Local crowds see new faces with national polish. If Donovan opts for that route, he brings name value from his Wrestling Open title run and a toolkit sharpened under WWE’s system.

What he does next is open. He could jump back into the indies and pick up where he left off, chase a contract with another major promotion, or step back and reset. Because he didn’t map out a timeline, he had room to choose carefully, to find the right fit, the right program, the right opponents. That flexibility can be an advantage when the market is moving and companies are reshuffling their rosters.

There’s also the question of how his WWE ID experience will travel. The program emphasizes structure, timing, and camera awareness, skills that translate well to any televised product. Pair that with his independent credibility, and you have a performer who can slide into a variety of roles: sturdy mid-card hand, tournament dark horse, or reliable challenger who lifts a new champion’s stock with a strong defense.

More broadly, Donovan’s path reflects how developmental systems work today. They’re less a single highway to the main roster and more a proving ground that sends talent in several directions. Some graduate upward. Others circle back to the indies with sharper craft and stronger calling cards. Neither outcome is failure. It’s a cycle that keeps both the big leagues and the grassroots scene vibrant.

If Donovan returns to Wrestling Open or similar promotions, familiar rivalries could reignite and new ones could form quickly. If he aims higher, his year under veteran coaches and on a weekly platform should help him make the case. Either way, he leaves WWE ID with goodwill, exposure, and options, three things every wrestler wants when turning the page.

Image Source: unsplash.com