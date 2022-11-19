While speaking on Monte & The Pharaoh, Bone Street Krew members Henry O. Godwinn and Mideon talked about The Undertaker’s WWE career and how he thought about leaving for WCW.

The Deadman was a staple of WWE television for over three decades.

“Yeah, [Godwinn replied when asked if The Undertaker was fielding offers from WCW]. “One time it was brought up between just our little group. He was talking about, ‘If I go, everybody’s going.’ But thank God it didn’t [happen]. Look what happened.”

