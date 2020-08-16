Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work

Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter after Joseph Park, formerly Abyss of TNA fame, appeared in a Smackdown segment with A.J. Styles. Dudley noted that he believes Park’s work will connect with Vince McMahon immediately. Here’s what he had to say:

Its gonna take VKM about 5 min to fall in love with Abyss/Joseph Park on screen work.#SmackDownOnFox @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 15, 2020