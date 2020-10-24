During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley spoke on how much he is enjoying the pairing of The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s WWE’s version of the Joker and Harley Quinn, the sky’s the limit. Listen, last night on Monday Night when I was watching the show, and I saw them looking at each other hooking the double Sister Abigails? Bang, that was it. You know, we always talk in the WWE about ‘WrestleMania moments.’ And you can just break that down to ‘moments.’ And Monday Night with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss looking deep into each other’s eyes — it was almost like a sick romantic moment between the two of them. And that moment stole the three hours of Raw for me. It told me everything I needed to know.

The Fiend, Bray Wyatt — we know from day one, nothing but money. In everything he ever did, everything he sunk his teeth into, I’m a huge fan in every way, shape or form. Alexa Bliss to me, is one of the best reactors I’ve ever seen in the WWE. She resonates emotions so well that she doesn’t have to say a word. And the two of them together, I think is going to be some awesome storytelling. And the WWE Universe is going to love it.