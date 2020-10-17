On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray revealed that he thinks Smackdown got the better end of the draft. Here’s what he had to say:

When it comes to the draft, nothing really surprises me. I’ve been through this since 2002, so nothing really surprises me. To me it’s not about individuals when it comes to the draft because the opportunity is there across the board. To me it’s about the strength of the roster.

If I had to look at the two rosters right now, I’m going to give the edge to SmackDown. It’s just how I see it. I think a lot of people out there in the WWE Universe might be feeling the same way. All I care about is this – when I’m parked in front of my television on Monday nights at 8 o’clock, I want those three hours to knock my socks off. The same goes for Friday nights. I’m happy to say that happens to me every single Wednesday night on NXT.