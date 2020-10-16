During a recent edition of The Bump, Bubba Ray praised Bianca Belair and believes that she is destined for stardom. Here’s what he had to day:

There’s only one thing Bianca Belair needs to do – be Bianca Belair. All she has to do is do what Mr. Perfect did 30 years ago, which was to be Mr. Perfect. All she has to do is just be Bianca Belair. She truly is the ‘EST’; I mean, she is the total package when it comes to a wrestler. Forget about a female wrestler or a male wrestler – she’s an athlete first. She’s a superior athlete. She’s got a great look. She’s got great gear. She’s awesome on the microphone and in the ring. She’s just going to get better and better. She is the female version of Mr. Perfect.