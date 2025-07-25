Bubba the Love Sponge has expressed deep regret over not reconciling with Hulk Hogan before the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing at age 71.

In a statement to TMZ, Bubba reflected on Hogan’s death and the fallout between them, saying:

“I’m heartbroken to hear of Terry’s passing. As everyone knows, we had our issues — and those issues were mostly my fault. I loved him as a friend while he was with us and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward.

I’m saddened that I will never be able to tell him how sorry I am for the way I handled things that created the rift between us. I miss my friend and hope he rests in peace.”

Once close friends, their relationship deteriorated after a sex tape surfaced showing Hogan with Bubba’s then-wife, Heather Clem. Although there was reportedly an agreement between them regarding the encounter, Hogan later filed a lawsuit. The legal battle and public fallout ultimately destroyed their friendship.

Mick Foley has shared heartfelt thoughts following the death of Hulk Hogan, who passed away at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Though Foley and Hogan came from vastly different eras and showcased contrasting in-ring styles, Foley noted that they had more in common than many realized.

Speaking with WRAL, Foley opened up about how Hogan’s passing hit him and the emotional closure they reached in recent years. He said,

“He was one of those larger-than-life guys. He didn’t seem to age. You just assumed he’d always be around, so it’s surreal to think the last time I saw him was truly the last.”

Foley recalled reconciling with Hogan during their appearance on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. What began as a TV segment became a genuine moment of healing between the two legends.

“It was a really special moment. Sure, it was part of a show, but Hogan was completely sincere. He apologized to me for something he said over 25 years ago — and then insisted on apologizing again. I had already considered him a friend, but that moment really bonded us.”

Foley also praised Hogan’s charitable efforts, particularly his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, highlighting the joy Hogan brought to children battling illness. He said,

“There may be blemishes on his legacy, but what he gave to those kids was real. You can’t fake that kind of joy. A friend of mine who worked with him in WWE told me how those kids lit up around him. That’s the Hogan I’ll remember—the one who gave so much happiness, especially to children.”

Foley also recalled attending Madison Square Garden events featuring Hogan—not as a diehard Hulkamaniac, but as someone who couldn’t help but get caught up in the energy once Hogan’s music hit. He stated,

“I wasn’t there for him specifically. But the second that music hit, I was all in. For those few minutes, I was a Hulkamaniac. He had a way of electrifying a crowd that few others ever matched. The lessons we learned from him, we’ve passed down. His influence still echoes through wrestling — and beyond.”