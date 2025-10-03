The controversial documentary, “Video Killed The Radio Star” is going to premiere despite legal efforts to prevent it.

On Friday, a press release was sent out to officially announce that the Bubba The Love Sponge documentary covering the Hulk Hogan sex tape scandal will go forward as planned after a court cleared the release of the project.

Nick Hogan has filed a lawsuit to stop the Bubba The Love Sponge documentary from being released:

Nick Hogan has filed a lawsuit against radio host Bubba the Love Sponge, according to TampaBay.com. The case centers around an upcoming documentary about Hogan’s infamous sex tape scandal and the fallout from it. The film had a screening in Florida this week, which Brooke Hogan attended. The official description for the Bubba the Love Sponge documentary as listed currently on Apple TV reads as follows: Video Killed the Radio Star

When a sex tape featuring Hulk Hogan and the wife of his best friend—radio shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge® Clem—was leaked online, it ignited a media firestorm. You’ve read the headlines. Bubba recorded it. Gawker published it. This shocking documentary unpacks the lies, the betrayals, and the lawsuit that rewrote the rules of privacy. But the resulting fallout had much greater consequences than just Hogan crushing Gawker. You think you know the real story. You don’t know anything.

Featured below is the complete press release issued today with all of the details on the court clearing the release of Bubba The Love Sponge's "Video Killed The Radio Star" documentary: