Buddy Matthews may still be sidelined with an injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from locking in plans for a return to the ring later this year.

The AEW star has officially been announced for World Series Wrestling’s upcoming MegaMania tour, which is scheduled to run across Australia and New Zealand this October and November.

The announcement comes shortly after Matthews made a surprise appearance for WSW earlier this month.

Despite not being medically cleared, Matthews got involved physically during the appearance and ended up laying out Donovan Dijak. During the segment, Matthews stated that he expected to be cleared to compete by October.

Big return plans already in motion.

The MegaMania tour will feature five events in total, including four stops in Australia and one event in New Zealand. Matthews, who hails from Australia, is expected to be one of the featured names on the tour once he is officially cleared for in-ring action.

The full list of dates for the WSW MegaMania tour can be seen below:

* Thursday, October 29 – Auckland, New Zealand

* Friday, October 30 – Brisbane, Australia

* Saturday, October 31 – Adelaide, Australia

* Sunday, November 1 – Melbourne, Australia

* Monday, November 2 – Sydney, Australia

Matthews has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam Australia back in February 2025.