Buddy Matthews has shared another update on his recovery process as he continues to work his way back from a serious ankle injury.

Matthews has been sidelined since suffering the injury during his ring entrance at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 15. Despite the setback, he pushed through the damage and wrestled a 13-minute match against Kazuchika Okada that night, later revealing he was dealing with both ligament and nerve issues.

The recovery process has not gone as planned.

In June, Matthews disclosed that the injury was not healing properly and confirmed that surgery would be required. Last month, he noted that lingering numbness remained a concern, though he was hopeful it would eventually fade.

That numbness is still an issue.

In a message posted to his Instagram Stories, Matthews acknowledged that nerve problems remain part of his day-to-day reality as he continues rehabbing the injury.

“It’s been a long process,” Matthews wrote. “Still having nerve issues with a lot of numbness! But accepted that it’s gonna take time. Really thought I’d have returned to the ring by now but can only control what I can.”

As of now, there is no official timetable for Buddy Matthews’ return to the ring.

It’s a frustrating wait, but one he’s clearly learning to accept.

