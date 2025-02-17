Buddy Matthews is feeling the affects of his match this past weekend.

Following his showdown against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, the Hounds of Hell was on crutches.

Matthews, who appeared to hurt himself during his ring entrance, joked about the situation afterwards. In a seemingly sarcastic post shared and later deleted after the show, Matthews wrote about how he wouldn’t have “destroyed his ankle” if it wasn’t for AEW’s small ring. Matthews followed up the post with an additional one, which included a photo of a troll, indicating his sarcasm.

Rhea Ripley commented on the ankle injury to Matthews, while also sharing photos of the two together in Brisbane over the weekend.

“Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down,” she wrote via Instagram. “Let the honeymoon commence!”