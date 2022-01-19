New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an early lineup for the promotion’s February 17th STRONG tapings in Los Angeles. Check out the matchups, which include top stars like Jay White, Christopher Daniels, and Buddy Matthews in action.
-JONAH/Bad Dude Tito versus FinJuice
-Jay White open challenge
-Christopher Daniels versus Gabriel Kidd
-Ren Narita versus Buddy Matthews
MASSIVE matches for RIVALS in Hollywood 2/17!
Buddy Matthews is back, to face Ren Narita!
Gabriel Kidd vs Christopher Daniels!
FinJuice vs JONAH & Bad Dude Tito!
The U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge continues!
🎫https://t.co/mLdQRumUtb#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/zAzvwpJ61n
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 19, 2022