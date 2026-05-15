Buddy Matthews has officially resurfaced after a lengthy absence from the ring, and he’s already teasing a major comeback later this year.

The AEW star made a surprise appearance for World Series Wrestling in Australia, marking his first wrestling-related appearance in nearly 15 months. Matthews showed up following Donovan Dijak’s victory in a four-way match against Moose, Matt Hayter, and Matt Riddle for the WSW Championship.

Wearing a black hoodie and carrying a steel chair, Matthews stormed the ring and unloaded on Dijak with multiple chair shots before addressing the crowd.

“In case you’ve forgotten my name is Buddy Matthews,” he said. “And I’m the guy that kicked down the door for every Australian to make it overseas.”

That wasn’t all Matthews had to say.

The former House of Black member then revealed when fans can expect to see him back in action, noting that he is targeting an October return once he is medically cleared.

“Now let’s get one thing straight,” he continued. “I might not be cleared now but in October I will be. And I might just take all the gold because hell’s frozen over and you just can’t stop the unstoppable.”

Big words from Matthews.

As noted, Matthews has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam Australia back in February 2025. His appearance at the WSW event appears to be the clearest sign yet that his in-ring return is getting closer.