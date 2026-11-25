Buddy Matthews has some big names in mind for when he finally makes his return to the ring.

The AEW star has been sidelined since February 2025, and although he was medically cleared to compete earlier this year, he has yet to resurface on AEW television.

During a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Matthews discussed his lengthy absence from the squared circle and revealed several potential opponents he would like to face upon his return.

Among the names at the top of his list are Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher and Kenny Omega.

“Being away for so long, I’ve tried to pull away from watching too much of the product. I don’t want to rub my nose in it because I haven’t been able to do it for so long. It’s almost like torturing myself, But I do hear whispers. I’ve heard that Swerve Strickland wants to work with me, which is awesome. I’ve also heard Kyle Fletcher say that I’m a dream match of his.”

Matthews specifically pointed to Fletcher’s rise through the ranks, noting how much things have changed since the two were coming up in the Australian wrestling scene.

“Kyle (Fletcher) was an up-and-comer in Australia when I had left, so it’s kind of crazy. I’m the old guy now! They’re interesting match-ups. Kyle is killing it and doing what he’s doing. For me, I just want to get in there and do what I do best and make up for the two years I’ve lost.”

The former AEW World Trios Champion also acknowledged that his extended time away has left him with something to prove, which could make his eventual comeback particularly interesting.

“That could be dangerous for a lot of people, and it could be dangerous for me too, because I have that chip on my shoulder. Dream matches like Swerve and Kyle would be cool. There are so many guys who have come in since I’ve been gone that it’s like a brand-new roster.”

As for Omega, Matthews admitted that sharing the ring with the former AEW World Champion remains a major goal.

“Then, obviously, there’s the Kenny Omega dream match. That’s everyone’s dream match. We’ll see what happens. Time’s ticking, and, like I said, I have that chip on my shoulder. Whoever stands in front of me, I’m going out there to create some great art on the canvas that is professional wrestling. I want to create memories and moments and make people remember what I was.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Matthews was asked to identify six of the best performers he has worked with throughout his professional wrestling career.

His selections included several familiar names from his WWE and AEW runs, with Matthews giving particular recognition to his memorable matches against Cedric Alexander during their time in WWE’s cruiserweight division.

“Let’s put Mustafa Ali on there, and I’ll go with Aleister Black. I’ll say PAC. Let’s put Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. You could probably put Cedric Alexander on there as well, just because of our matches in 205 Live. We had some classics.”

Matthews credited those encounters with helping elevate his career before offering especially high praise for PAC.

“They were probably the pinnacles of my career, the moments that took me to the next level. But PAC was just… Man, he was beyond good. He was beyond an awesome person and just amazing in the ring. He was an incredible person. God bless his soul.”