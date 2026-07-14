Buddy Matthews appears to be one step closer to returning to AEW competition.

After being out of action for well over a year due to a serious ankle injury, Matthews hinted on social media that he has officially been cleared to wrestle again.

The House of Black member shared a cryptic message on Instagram on Tuesday that strongly suggested his recovery is complete.

“The Devil signed the clearance. Hell stamped its approval,” Matthews wrote. “No more barriers. Only timing.”

Matthews has been sidelined since February 2025 after suffering an ankle injury during his entrance for a match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Despite the injury, he went on to compete in the bout, initially believing he wouldn’t be out for an extended period. However, his recovery became more complicated than expected, ultimately leading to ankle surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

A few months ago, Matthews’ wife, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, revealed that he had resumed in-ring training as part of his recovery.

The couple were also in attendance at a recent Power Slap event, where former WWE and AEW star Jake Hager was knocked out by former TNA standout Mahabali Shera.

While AEW has yet to officially announce Matthews’ return, his latest comments suggest that his long-awaited in-ring comeback could be on the horizon.