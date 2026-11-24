Buddy Matthews has big plans for his eventual return to AEW.

After spending the better part of two years on the sidelines, Matthews is determined to make up for lost time when he finally steps back inside the squared circle.

During a recent interview with KingWins Social Casino, Matthews made it clear that he has no interest in simply picking up where he left off.

“When I come back, I’m not coming back to do the same things I was doing before,” Matthews said. “I have two years to make up, so when I return, I’m coming back to leave a mark.”

While Matthews stopped short of providing a timetable for his return to AEW television, he stressed the importance of not rushing the process.

“I don’t want to force it or rush anything,” he stated. “I’ve lost the better part of two years to this. When I return, I want it to mean something. I want it to be special, and I want it to be right.”

Matthews suffered an ankle injury prior to his AEW Continental Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February 2025.

Back in May, Matthews made a surprise appearance during World Series Wrestling’s Rise Against tour, attacking Donovan Dijak before teasing to the live crowd that he would be medically cleared in October.

Matthews was subsequently announced for WSW’s Megamania Tour, but was ultimately pulled from the lineup due to scheduling conflicts.