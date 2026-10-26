AEW star Buddy Matthews will no longer be appearing on World Series Wrestling’s upcoming MegaMania tour in Australia.

Matthews was originally announced for the October-November tour back in May, but WSW has confirmed that he has been pulled from the scheduled appearances due to what the promotion described as “scheduling conflicts.”

WSW wrote about the change in a statement.

“We have just learnt, that due to scheduling conflicts, Buddy Matthews will no longer be appearing on the WSW MEGAMANIA Tour. We’re really disappointed that Buddy won’t be joining us this time around, but we completely understand that schedules can change.”

The promotion also expressed hope that Matthews would return for another tour in the future.

“We hope to welcome Buddy Matthews back to World Series Wrestling on a future tour! Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

No additional details were provided regarding the scheduling conflict, including whether it involves personal or professional commitments.

Matthews has been sidelined since February 2025 due to an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. The AEW star began teasing a potential return to the ring in July, suggesting that he had received medical clearance to resume wrestling.

Matthews previously made a surprise appearance for WSW in May to set up his participation in the MegaMania tour, which is scheduled to run from October 29 through November 2.