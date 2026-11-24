Buddy Matthews has shared an encouraging update regarding the WWE return of Rhea Ripley.

Ripley has been on the sidelines since May due to a knee injury, with fans eagerly awaiting her return to WWE programming.

“The Eradicator” is currently scheduled to appear at the pre-show event for WWE Wrestlepalooza: Perth in December.

During a new interview with RG, Matthews provided an update on his wife’s recovery, noting that undergoing surgery was a new experience for her.

“She [Rhea Ripley] is doing well,” Matthews said. “This was probably the first surgery she’s ever had, so it caught her a little off guard.”

Matthews went on to praise Ripley’s work ethic throughout the rehabilitation process, expressing optimism about her impending return.

“Her pain tolerance is like no other, and her work ethic puts me to shame,” Matthews continued. “She’s working really, really hard, and she’ll be back sooner rather than later too.”