Buddy Matthews is a perfectionist, as is the rest of the House of Black.

The AEW star and new Trios Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with The Amin Show (conducted before Revolution) about the faction, and how they all strive for greatness in their own way. Matthews also opens up about Julia Hart, the newest member of the House of Black, and how he believes she will be the future of the women’s division. Highlights can be found below.

Says the House of Black are all perfectionists:

We’re all perfectionists. We’re looking for the best outcome. If anyone, you know, goes off track, we will police ourselves and get the other one back, whether it’s Brody, myself, or Malakai. We will eventually straighten each other out. So, I think having that support system, you know, within the House. You know, keeps us all level-headed and keeps us all striving for greatness … The House is a very well-oiled machine.

On Juila Hart:

She’s the newest member of the House, you know, but I think that she will eventually, you know, start taking over that women’s division. She’s also a pivotal point.

Matthews and the rest of the House of Black will be defending the AEW Trios titles against the Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society on this week’s Dynamite.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)