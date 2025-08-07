A top AEW star is going under the knife today.

On Thursday, Buddy Matthews surfaced on social media to inform fans that he will be undergoing surgery today to repair the injury he is dealing with that currently has him on the sidelines from AEW in-ring action.

In a photo shared via his official Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, Buddy Matthews shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed moments before going in for the ankle operation.

Included in the photo is his better-half, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who he tagged in the post.

The caption on the picture reads, “UPDATE: Heading into surgery to repair my ankle.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the status of Buddy Matthews continues to surface.