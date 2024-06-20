An update on AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The House of Black member hurt his knee during the June 15th edition of AEW Collision, and was helped to the back by medical staff. Moments later, Matthews was jumped by Christian Cage and the Patriarchy and he was laid out with a con-chair-to.

For clarification, PW Insider reports that the injury was 100% a work and that this was done for storyline reasons. Matthews is taking some time off to travel back to Australia to be with his wife, WWE superstar Rhea Ripley. It is not known how long Matthews will be out of action.

Christian Cage just took out Buddy Matthews backstage and told House of Black… they're NOT a Trio anymore. WAS THAT A QUICK AUDIBLE?

pic.twitter.com/MblXcWJUMx — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) June 16, 2024

Stay tuned.