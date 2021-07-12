Former WWE star Buddy Murphy made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a wide range of topics including what his new name will be, his next move and more.

Here are some of the highlights:

Malakai Black (Tommy End) joining AEW: “It’s awesome that he gets to go over there, he’s going to do his thing and do what he wants to do, right? I feel like WWE dropped the ball with him. I’ve been in the ring with him, I know first hand how good he is. I’m excited for him. He didn’t tell me, he kept it pretty low-low. And I was talking to him the day he debuted and he didn’t tell me. Only good things for him in the future.”

What his new ring name is going to be: “I’ve thought about it. I’ll probably release that later on as a big reveal, kind of like a package. I’m sure it’s going to get people that agree with it and people that disagree with it. You’re never going to win everyone and that’s the thing. But I’ll probably release it, we have a project that we’re probably going to get to next week so I’m excited about that.”

His next move: “I’m excited for the possibility. I think I could do some great stuff in IMPACT, I’ve got friends there like Sami Callihan. I’m pretty sure I wrestled like 9 dark matches on NXT with Sami Callihan in a row. Ring of Honor, some of my guys and my friends from back home are with Ring of Honor. That excites me, being with some people that I used to ride the streets with in Australia. It’s exciting but it’s an unknown. I have just under 2 months left, so we’ll see what comes.”