Buff Bagwell Involved In Serious Wreck This Week, Believed To Be Impaired

Former WCW and WWE wrestler Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car accident earlier this week.

The Cobb County Government website reports that Bagwell was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries on Sunday.

Investigators believe that Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the accident, according to the report.

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is currently investigating what they are calling a serious injury traffic collision. The accident occurred this past Sunday, August 16, at 5:18pm on Cumberland Boulevard, east of Cumberland Parkway in Cobb County, Georgia. Investigators say a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, towards Cumberland Parkway, when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median, then continued west across the eastbound lanes.

The Tahoe, driven by the 50 year old Bagwell, then collided with a curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station.

Stay tuned for updates as the collision remains under investigation and Bagwell remains hospitalized.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.