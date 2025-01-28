Buff Bagwell took to YouTube on Monday to announce that he’ll be returning to jail to serve a 72 hour sentence that pertains to some sanctions related to his 2020 arrest.

Bagwell revealed that he posted the video in advance to get ahead of the news leaking. He says he’s still in a program for his sobriety and is doing well.

You can check out the video below:

WWE has officially launched a new NXT YouTube channel that is now live.

The WWE NXT channel will be a destination for full episodes of NXT, complete NXT TakeOver shows, full matches, and more.

WWE posted the following video today, featuring several WWE Superstars re-watching the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event:

During a recent interview with Variety, Paul Heyman announced that WWE has evolved from being a “boutique industry” to a driving force in global pop culture with its recent move to Netflix. He said,

“We’re no longer a boutique industry. We’re not on the fringe. We’re driving pop culture now, and with the fact that Roman Reigns is the undisputed top box office attraction, the number one star in the entire industry, and his Wiseman, are driving these cultural phenomenon, I would suggest the youth of this world is in very good hands right now.”

He added, “It’s truly a reaffirming moment for The Bloodline and the members within The Bloodline that Roman Reigns and I are on the cover of this video game. It’s a mainstream acknowledgement of the contributions to the entire sports entertainment industry by the Tribal Chief and his Wiseman. It’s a huge step into the mainstream. It’s an encapsulation of this moment in time in which the disruption of the entire industry by Roman Reigns is hereby acknowledged.”